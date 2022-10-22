Asian Indian neighbors leading Cabarrus County to the polls

Early voting in Cabarrus County is off to a fast start and one group of relatively new residents is proud to be able to participate.

More than 50 Asian Indian residents voted on the first day Thursday at the Shoppes at Kings Grant, 10,099 Weddington Road, Concord. The Cabarrus Board of Elections is calling this the Harrisburg location. Several were first time voters.

“We are one of the fastest growing communities in Cabarrus County and many of the community members are buying homes and calling Cabarrus as their home,” said Vamsi Pola.. “We are promoting civic education in the community and making sure every registered voter gets out and votes. It’s one of those areas where our community turnout is historically low and we are encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote. There is broader awareness in the community now on the county/city/civic systems.”

Pola said they are also calling their friends and neighbors to remind them to vote.

“Our community members are also attending various candidate forums (county commissioners, school board etc.) and understanding their agendas/vision before making decisions on who to vote for. We are happy to see all this momentum,” Pola said.

Early (or One-Stop) voting continues, at three county locations:

• Cabarrus County Board of Elections, 369 Church St. N, Concord

• Kannapolis Train Station, 201 S. Main St., Kannapolis

• The Shoppes at Kings Grant, 10099 Weddington Rd., Unit 120-122, Concord

Dates and times are:

• Now through November 4, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When you vote at a One-Stop site, you may change your name or address. Unregistered early voters enjoy a special provision, which allows them to register on the day they vote. Registration is not available on Election Day.

The official Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.