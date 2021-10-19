Betty Stocks Concord District 3 Candidate Q and A

Stocks: I am running for Concord City Council District 3 because I care about the citizens of Concord. I was born and grew up here. I raised my family here. My career as a public servant provided the opportunity to connect personally with individuals of all demographics across the City. I have watched Concord - my home, evolve and grow over the years. I have witnessed its struggles. I have invested my time and other resources in Concord. I believe that I will be an asset to the Council. I will be a voice for the citizens of Concord. I am a public servant leader with a passion for serving.

Stocks: I am a proven leader with strong local government experience. My background consists of over 28 years of service to the citizens of Concord. I started my service as a patrol officer and rose to the Deputy Chief of Police rank. I have undergraduate degrees in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. As the Deputy Chief of Police, I assisted with budget preparation and management, policies and procedures development, staffing projections and research, facilities maintenance, grants, and technology needs. I am knowledgeable about overall city operations. I am a Concord 101 graduate. My passion for serving is reflected in my many years of actively working with others to make positive changes in the lives of Concord citizens. Currently, I serve on various committees and organizations within Concord. Each committee or organization has its mission and purpose, but the common thread is to provide services to help improve the quality of life for others. I enjoy helping others! Having shared all of the above, I am well-qualified to fill the seat on Concord City Council.