Bipartisan ' Trusted Elections' tour comes to Albemarle

BI-PARTISAN “TRUSTED ELECTIONS” TOUR COMES TO ALBEMARLE

ALBEMARLE– In an era of hyper-partisanship, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina have found something to work on together: democracy.

In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person. This Trusted Elections Tour aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.

These 90-minute town halls will feature cybersecurity experts, election officials, and election law attorneys from both sides of the aisle. They will address public concerns about electronic voting machines and hacking, explain the secure process for collecting and counting votes, and advise on how challenges, recounts, and fraud allegations are dealt with through proper legal channels.

The seventh stop of this town hall series will take place in Albemarle on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Albemarle Neighborhood Theatre – featuring several notable panelists, including:

• Colin Campbell, news editor at Business North Carolina

• Carol Soles, Director of Elections for Cabarrus County

• Beverly Earle, former legislator and current board member of the Mecklenburg Board of Elections

• Bill Rigsbee, Republican member of the Stanly County Board of Elections

• Zachary Deason, election law attorney

All events are free, open to the public and media. For more information about the network and the tour schedule, visit www.NCTrustedElections.com.

The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is a bipartisan, grassroots effort initiated by The Carter Center. Led by former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, the network is made up of civic, business, and religious leaders and citizens from both sides of the political aisle.

Members will serve as community advocates for peaceful political engagement and trusted elections, and work to foster confidence in electoral processes and address disinformation.