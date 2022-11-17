BRIAN FLOYD: Reflections on a school board campaign

Thank you to everyone out there for your support these last few months, especially these last few weeks. I really appreciate everyone believing in me. I can live with losing but the thing that haunts me is I feel like I let you all down, and I’m sorry.

I never said this during the campaign to anyone because it would have tainted the experiment, but when I decided to run I was having a crisis of faith in our society at the time. I felt like as individuals we were all inherently good but as a mass we had lost our way. Rather than take the normal human response to that crisis, I decided to act and to see for myself if I could change it. I filed to run for school board. I decided to file as an independent and run alone without any alliances, standing on my own two feet using a strong resume of experience, merit, and integrity as my platform. My campaign would be about me, not about “them”. And absolutely no grievance politics or negative campaigning.

Very few people know this, but I never expected to win. The moment I filed I had about a dozen close and trusted friends who know this game reach out to me right away and tell me I had to declare a party and get on their sample ballot or I simply could not win. I am naive, but not that naive. I knew they were right. But I didn’t care. My response to each one of them was “Then I’ll lose, but I will lose right and can live with myself.”

Knowing this was a futile battle, my real goal was to inspire. To inspire change in how we see each other, change in how we see the system, change in how we see ourselves. To inspire us all to look within and think about the choices we make and the way we treat each other. To inspire courage to step up. To inspire us all to do better. Because it does not have to be the way it has been, and we don’t have to fight fire with fire to fix it.

They all came after me, but my goal was to make friends with every single person I met along the way ESPECIALLY the ones who saw me as a threat or as an enemy and came at me the hardest.

I had quite a few people that have known me for years tell me they can’t vote for me because my sign was in the wrong yards. That was it. After knowing me for years, wrong yards. But I have also had countless people tell me my sign was the first political sign they ever put in their yard.

And I had people tell me they were afraid to take one because it might hurt me to have one in their yard. It’s ridiculous anyone should have to feel like that, by the way. I had thousands of people that only cared if I was Republican or Democrat, but I also met over 17,500 that did not care about that more than they cared about my character.

I had at least a hundred people tell me face to face that they support me but they couldn’t say it out loud because they had to publicly support other people for political reasons. Think about that one for a second. But I also had hundreds of people who would never publicly support an unaffiliated candidate put their name on it, some of them loudly. I have people who stopped doing business with me over this, without even telling me to my face but telling others and it getting back to me.

But I am thankful for the new friendships I made along the way. Friends like Sam who I got to know very closely. Also so many unexpected friendships with people I was just as guilty of judging before giving them a real chance. Friends like Kenny that I never expected. And some friendships that were old and lost with time. Friends like Lane that I grew up with. For every bad, there was more good.

None of this is a winning strategy. I know that I never stood a chance. The high road rarely leads to Victory Lane, especially in politics. I could win over anyone I could get in front of, but it’s just physically impossible to get in front of 25,000 people by myself without the big red machine or big blue machine behind me. But I am damn proud that not one single person blindly copied my name off some cheat sheet they were handed on their way in the door, and that over 17,500 people intentionally voted for me because of who I am.

So yes, this experiment in winning through merit, independence, unity, and decency was a big failure for me. But the experiment of finding common ground and friendships among those on all sides by seeing the good in them and giving them the benefit of the doubt was a success. I’m glad my son got to see that part.

When I was putting Bane to bed after he helped me last night, he kept saying “Daddy I hope you win, you’re going to win!” I told him “Buddy I also might not, and that’s ok too.” The worst part of the whole thing was knowing I would have to tell him the news when he got up in the morning. But it was a great chance to teach him an important lesson. Doing things the right way isn’t always enough. But it is always the right thing to do anyway.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. Before signing off, I want to put one thing to rest because it keeps getting asked - I have no intentions of doing this again. It was an experiment, and I learned my lesson. But the main goal of that experiment was to inspire. If you think the world needs more good people to step up, then be that good person.