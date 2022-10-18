Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners 2022 election Q & A: Lynn Shue

Lynn Shue

District: Cabarrus County

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Answer: If re-elected, this will be my 3rd term, along with 12 years on the Cabarrus County School Board (two years as Chairman), this experience is second to none. Along with my total commitment to serve the citizens of Cabarrus County, I believe I was put here to serve, plus I am one that really enjoys public service.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community, in regard to this seat?

Answer: In order for this county to keep moving forward, we have to have a board of commissioners that will work together. Growth continues to be in the forefront, meeting the needs of a growing community is imperative in order to continue a quality of life that everyone citizen deserves.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Answer: Continue to fully utilize our Economic Development Corporation to help bring new businesses and jobs to Cabarrus County, continue to build schools and other county structures, some are totally outdated and need replacement. Plus, support law enforcement, human services, parks, libraries, and our own county employees to the fullest.