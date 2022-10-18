Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners 2022 election Q & A: Sabrina Berry

Sabrina Berry

District: Cabarrus County

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Answer: My years of being a community manager and real estate broker have taught me not only how to work with different personalities but how to identify line items in the budget that can be reduced and redirected to the community needs.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community, in regard to this seat?

Answer: Infrastructure, growth and development. Also, while the county commissioners do not directly assign teacher supplemental pay, our public schools must be able to hire and retain qualified staff. As your next county commissioner, I would advocate for higher teacher supplemental pay and fully funding our school system.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Answer: I will work with all elected officials, municipalities and the community to find common sense solutions to the issues we face. We are one county, one community under God! I may not have all the answers, but I promise that I will listen, I will learn and I will lead with the will of the people.