Cabarrus County Democrats prepare for new leadership

The Cabarrus County Democratic Party, CCDP, will host its annual convention next month online.

In a recent interview Bobbi Hague, CCDP Chairwoman, said that “As more citizens are vaccinated and continue to employ recommended health guidelines, we see some light for an end to the pandemic. However, we are not out of the woods yet. Earlier this month Cabarrus County Democrats successfully hosted our precinct organizing meetings entirely online using ZOOM. We plan to host our annual convention next month using the same technology. The meeting scheduled for April 10 at 10 AM will provide an opportunity to vote for my successor and the CCDP leadership team.”

Kara Widener, nominations committee Chair shared, “There are so many highly qualified candidates who can lead our party to new heights. I’m thrilled to see that light that Bobbi described. Thanks to Democratic leadership at the national and state level, and the hard work and dedication of so many frontline healthcare workers here in our county, I too am hopeful for a return to normalcy. We need to identify county party leaders who will help us to build back better. They will set the stage for fielding a Democratic slate in the next election cycle.”

More information, including the application packet, can be found on the county Democrats website at https://www.cabarrusdems.org/.

“Interested candidates for Democratic Party County office should email questions to me at ccdpnominations@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 24,” Widener said.