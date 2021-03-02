Cabarrus Democrats to host precinct organizing meetings online.

Recognizing the threat posed by COVID, the Cabarrus County Democratic Party will conduct their annual precinct organizing meeting totally online this year. Normally there would be only one meeting. However, the migration to a ZOOM virtual venue and overwhelming initial response led to the formation of four separate meetings. There will be two meetings on each of two days, Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7.
To discover the meeting time for their respective precinct, Registered Democrats can sign up at bitly.com/cabdems. Signups will be accepted through March 3.
The meetings will begin with a moment of silence to honor the more than one half million Americans lost because of the pandemic. Lt. Colonel Thomas Clark will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Guest speakers include Democratic State Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin, and Cabarrus County Democratic Party Chairwoman Bobbi Hague.
Andrea Engber, Precinct Chair for those who vote at Bethel Elementary School, Precinct 10:00 said in a recent interview. “Precincts represent the building blocks of a political party. They provide an ideal way for voters to address the challenges faced in their neighborhood. President Biden and his team will tackle national issues; the pandemic, economic recovery, climate change, national security, rebuilding alliances, immigration reform, and infrastructure. The list goes on as his administration delivers on the campaign promise to build back better. We must address local issues too, affordable housing, education, health care, and we need to put an end to gerrymandering.”
Bobbi Hague Chair of the Cabarrus County Democrats shared the following. “We have an opportunity to heal our nation and our community. Citizens regardless of party must participate in our democracy. If you’re a registered Democrat, the meetings on March 6 and 7 provide a platform to make your voices heard. Help to elect candidates that will fight to better the lives of every citizen, and form a more perfect union. It starts with your neighborhood.”
About the Cabarrus County Democratic Party
The CCDP mailing address is:
Cabarrus County Democratic Party
PO Box 1040
Concord, NC 28025
(980) 354-1126
Information about the organization, including Mission Statement, Auxiliary Groups, Current Officers, and Precinct organizing, and Social Media is available at https://www.cabarrusdems.org/