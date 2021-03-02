Cabarrus Democrats to host precinct organizing meetings online.

Recognizing the threat posed by COVID, the Cabarrus County Democratic Party will conduct their annual precinct organizing meeting totally online this year. Normally there would be only one meeting. However, the migration to a ZOOM virtual venue and overwhelming initial response led to the formation of four separate meetings. There will be two meetings on each of two days, Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7.

To discover the meeting time for their respective precinct, Registered Democrats can sign up at bitly.com/cabdems. Signups will be accepted through March 3.

The meetings will begin with a moment of silence to honor the more than one half million Americans lost because of the pandemic. Lt. Colonel Thomas Clark will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Guest speakers include Democratic State Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin, and Cabarrus County Democratic Party Chairwoman Bobbi Hague.