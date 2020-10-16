Cabarrus uses technology to improve voter experiences

CONCORD – Cabarrus County voters can benefit from tech tools that improve the voter experience.

Text-to-Know

The Text-to-Know feature is easy to use. Text CabCoVotes to 888-777 and follow the link to the County’s elections webpage. From there, voters can access information on early voting locations and wait lines, sample ballots, registration information, and more. Standard message and data rates may apply.

Real-time line updates

Voters can use Text-to-Know or visit the elections website, cabarruscounty.us/elections, to get real-time updates on wait lines at each of the County’s four early voting locations. Click on the blue “Check the Queue Length” button at the top of the page.

Early voting in Cabarrus

Early (or One-Stop) voting began on Thursday. To accommodate the large number of anticipated early voters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Elections is hosting one-stop voting at larger venues in 2020.