Campbell campaign raises $65,000 for house race

CONCORD- Dr. Grant Campbell, A Republican Candidate running for the recently created NC House District 83 which consists of Rowan and part of Cabarrus counties, has now raised $65,000 for his campaign.

Campbell announced he was running for this newly drawn district in November of last year. Campbell surpassed his goal of raising $50,000 for his campaign by reaching $65,000 yesterday. Campbell hopes to continue his momentum and eagerly awaits a primary election date to be announced.

Campbell has worked as a physician in the area for 25 years and, after 9/11, joined the US Army Reserves and served as a Trauma Surgeon in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has actively supported efforts to increase the number of veterans in public office for over ten years.

To find out more about the campaign please visit www.campbellforNC.com.