Campbell running for 83rd District House seat

A local physician and U.S. Army veteran, Dr. Grant Campbell, announced he is seeking election to the newly drawn District 83 in the North Carolina House of Representatives, which serves parts of Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

Campbell issued this statement:

“Following weeks of fervent prayer and deliberation with my family, I’m humbled to announce that we are running to represent the people of District 83 in the NC House,” said Campbell, “I look forward to earning the trust and confidence of our community and neighbors to serve as their voice in Raleigh.”

Campbell graduated with honors from the University of Chapel Hill where he also received his medical degree. He has been treating patients for more than 20 years. After completing his medical degree, the terrorist attacks of 9/11 paralyzed our nation, and Dr. Campbell learned about the shortage of physicians with surgical training in the military and decided to join the United States Army Reserve. He was deployed a total of three times and completed his military service in 2017 and returned home to continue working as a physician.