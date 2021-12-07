Candidates begin filing for 2022 elections

Filing for the November, 2022 elections begin Monday at noon and several local candidates filed with the Cabarrus County Board of Elections.

Four Republicans filed for Cabarrus County Commissioners, including two incumbent and one current Cabarrus County Board of Education member.

Commissioners Lynne Shue, who is seeking a third 4-year term, along with Blake Kiger, who is seeking a second term, are joined by Cabarrus school board member Holly Grimsley. The fourth GOP candidate is political newcomer Alan Thompson. He is retired director of Cabarrus Emergency Services.

No Democrats filed on the first day. The other incumbent is Diane Honeycutt, also a Republican.

In the Cabarrus County Board of Education race, Catherine Bonds Moore and former school administrator Sam Treadaway filed in the non-partisan race. Moore has run before, narrowly lost two years ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seats currently held by Grimsley, Carolyn Carpenter and Laura Blackwell are up for re-election. It is a four-year term.

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw also filed Monday, seeking a second four-year term. The Republican is currently unopposed.