Chris Carter Mt. Pleasant Board Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Carter: The reason I am running is because I have heard a lot of talk in the community on how they feel. For starters, they feel they are not informed of a lot of things going on in the community that we should know about. The town does have a social media platform that is not used to the full potential as it should be. I also feel like the town has lost its support from the community because they have cut back on how great the events used to be.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Carter: Well, I wouldn’t say you have to have qualifications. I have lived in the town of Mount Pleasant since 1998. I attended Mount Pleasant elementary, middle and high school. In 2006, I joined the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, where I enjoyed serving the community and citizens of the fire district and learned a lot about the town then. The qualifications I would say I have to contribute is living in the community (for the) majority of my life, paying my taxes, and most importantly, willing to listen to what people say and will stand strong for the community.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Carter: Some of the issues I see in the town is the water system, which is being worked on and hopefully will be starting soon. The staffing for the public works is very low for the work that they handle. After speaking with public works, it seems that the sewage system is in need of upgrades to be able to handle the growth of the community. We also need to focus on getting our sports programs updated and providing great fields for these kids to play sports on and focus on staying active.