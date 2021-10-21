Chris Gordon Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Answer 1: I’m a native of Kannapolis. I love this city and want to ensure it has a prosperous future. As a parent raising three daughters here, I also want to ensure Kannapolis remains a safe place that they can grow up in and want to raise their own families in one day. My vision for Kannapolis is a place where we celebrate our history and maintain our character; a place businesses can thrive, and neighbors treat each other like family!

Gordon: I have a very diverse background. I am the Creative Director for Hirschfeld Marketing Solutions. We manage accounts for major Fortune 500 companies like Anheuser - Busch, AARP and Unilever. I currently serve as the President of the Northwest Cabarrus Athletic Board. I have also served and led crews as a Certified General Contractor in the construction industry. Over the years I have worked as an actor/stuntman and consultant in the film industry as well as being a professional racecar driver for a large part of my life. This has afforded me the opportunity to work with and get to know people from all walks of life in different areas of the world and truly understand what is important to them. I think as Kannapolis grows all of my experiences will prove to be an invaluable asset to our community.