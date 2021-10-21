Chris Gordon Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Answer 1: I’m a native of Kannapolis. I love this city and want to ensure it has a prosperous future. As a parent raising three daughters here, I also want to ensure Kannapolis remains a safe place that they can grow up in and want to raise their own families in one day. My vision for Kannapolis is a place where we celebrate our history and maintain our character; a place businesses can thrive, and neighbors treat each other like family!
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Gordon: I have a very diverse background. I am the Creative Director for Hirschfeld Marketing Solutions. We manage accounts for major Fortune 500 companies like Anheuser - Busch, AARP and Unilever. I currently serve as the President of the Northwest Cabarrus Athletic Board. I have also served and led crews as a Certified General Contractor in the construction industry. Over the years I have worked as an actor/stuntman and consultant in the film industry as well as being a professional racecar driver for a large part of my life. This has afforded me the opportunity to work with and get to know people from all walks of life in different areas of the world and truly understand what is important to them. I think as Kannapolis grows all of my experiences will prove to be an invaluable asset to our community.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Gordon: Growth and how we handle it will determine our success over the next few decades. It is inevitable with our proximity to the Charlotte region and our steady increase in population in previous years that Kannapolis will continue to grow. We need to ensure that as we grow our first responders, our schools and our infrastructure as a whole stay in front of that curve and are prepared to handle that growth. As we grow we also need to maintain our character and sense of community. Growth shouldn’t only be about generating tax revenue. If done correctly it should become and extension of and an asset to our community that already exists here.