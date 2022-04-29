County Commissioner primary election Q & A: Blake Kiger

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I am running for reelection to continue the current momentum and push toward our three main objectives from the last seven years: Public safety, economic development and raising teacher supplements. Other objectives include collaboration with our municipalities and completing the new EMS Headquarters and new courthouse.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I have been on the board for five years, and as the current vice chair of the board, I have been part of the leadership that has built economic development momentum and presided over climbing wages in our community. I am also experienced in managing resources conservatively while providing opportunities for all citizens. This includes ensuring Cabarrus County has a good business climate and provides amenities to its citizens to improve their quality of life.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: Public safety is and will remain a top priority. One of the ways we can support law enforcement is by addressing mental health issues. As a result, we would like to provide a mental health facility and have recently acquired property to begin this process. Sewer capacity is also a pressing issue. We have been working with our legislative delegation to increase capacity while reducing burdensome state regulations that impact the true capacity. Continuing the momentum of structured economic development is also a top priority.