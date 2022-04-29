County Commissioner primary election Q & A: Holly Grimsley

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: Having served 12 years on the Cabarrus County Board of Education (five years as board chair), I want to continue to serve our community as a proactive voice for prioritizing our infrastructure with a comprehensive economic and land-use plan that prepares our community for a competitive future. This will allow us more opportunities to recruit industries that will minimize the tax burden on our local citizens while providing more jobs with higher paying wages. Also, to continue to support our school system and the educational programs that will strengthen our workforce development.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: In my official capacity having 12 years of service on the Cabarrus County Board of Education (five years as board chair), which has resulted in my working with the county commission on many levels, including funding and fiscal accountability, the budget process, construction process and BOC and BOE chair/vice-chair meetings. As a longtime resident of Cabarrus County and small business owner and having also served in other leadership roles on other local, district and state boards and organizations, my knowledge-base and experience give me an advantage in that I have less of a learning curve for the role of commissioner.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: As a small business owner, a general contractor and a local elected official, every day I have direct interaction with our county’s pressing issues. Which are our infrastructure (roads, water and sewer capacity), affordable housing, transportation, child care, jobs with higher wages, and strengthening our workforce development.