County Commissioner primary election Q & A: John Paul

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: Over the past two years, there was an increase in authoritarian rule that infringed on our Bill of Rights from all three levels of government, during which only a handful of state representatives defended those God-given rights. The COVID scheme was much more about other things and not just a new strain of flu that took the medical community by surprise. Fraud during the COVID event produced a fraudulent election in 2020. Parental freedoms of raising children were ignored and self-rule of our medical decisions was obliterated. Subsequently, more corruption, especially on the federal level, came to the surface and many Americans see our nation in peril from its own elected officials. I seek to defend against that agenda and restore America, beginning with our county, to our fundamental freedoms.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I have a passion for freedom, rule of law (constitutional), equal treatment of the law, and respect for our Judeo-Christian ethic. We see tyranny on the rise, and it is our duty to resist.

I look forward to working with other true conservatives that need to be increased in numbers on the BOC, whereby I will gain additional expertise and knowledge on properly operating the affairs of the county. I have a solid work ethic and possess a drive for excellence. I am able to serve the citizens of Cabarrus with integrity and honesty.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: We need to restore the responsibility of our health decisions back to the BOC. Over the past two years, most of the devastation to businesses, individuals and families was at the hands of the bureaucracy, while those elected to defend us sat idly by. There should not be any mandates as imposed during the COVID scheme. Restore parental rights in regard to their children on medical issues and education. I applaud elected officials overseeing the school system that they do not allow CRT to be taught in our schools. But there are other left-leaning ideas that need to be addressed in this area as well. We need to be a sanctuary county for our Bill of Rights. We need to be fiscally astute so as to reduce tax burdens. We need to create entrepreneurial freedom to pattern President Trump’s leadership over a burgeoning economy. We need to understand that NO “state of emergency” overrides our Bill of Rights. We need to adopt ways to curtail the timeframe and reduce the negative impacts of these types of states of emergency. We must resist the concept that government at any level is the panacea for all of society’s ills and embrace the idea that governments exist under God, our creator, for the preservation of humanity within his ways, so that things may go well for Cabarrus County residents.