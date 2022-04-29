County Commissioner primary election Q & A: Kenny Wortman

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I feel that I can do the job better, quicker, and with more transparency. Residents of Cabarrus County have had their property taxes raised twice, with two re-evaluations on top of those raised taxes. We are to the point of not being able to afford to live in Cabarrus County anymore, with zero relief in sight. We need someone in office that will spend the tax dollars like it was theirs, on a tight budget, and not an endless supply of money to waste.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I have the ability to stand up for what I believe in, even if it is the only “no” vote. I have no interest in being told what to say or how to say it. I believe honesty and transparency are two things I can provide to the board of commissioners, which appears to be sorely lacking right now. I can balance a checkbook, manage a stressful and chaotic work environment, and make decisions when they need to be made. We often hear about how hard it is to be a public official, and the learning curve that goes with the position. If you can apply common sense, and speak truth, that learning curve is minimal. If you are happy with the way things are currently being conducted, then keep voting for the same results. If you aren’t happy with how things are going, try someone different.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: The continual building while leaving the water and sewer infrastructure behind. It is a well-known fact that our water and sewer cannot sustain the growth we are experiencing. The tax incentives we are giving massive corporations, while crushing small businesses using an out-of-date policy. The refusal to treat all municipalities the same, even though according to a certain current commissioner, “Midland has no skin in the game.” Electing out-of-touch politicians who benefit from the deals that are made. Wasteful spending in every aspect of our local government, along with commissioners who buckle under the pressure of “forced” mandates.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance does not operate under the control of the county. That is why your children were continually masked at school, by an unelected official. The local government needs to be restructured to have the CHA brought back under control of the county commissioners. Accountability is the key to success, and right now, there is zero accountability with our local representatives. Vote Kenny Wortman for County Commissioner.