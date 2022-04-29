 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County Commissioner primary election Q & A: Lynn Shue

  • Updated
  • 0
District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: To help continue the projects that we are currently working on and to continue to make Cabarrus County a great place to work, live and raise a family.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: Experience, ability, willingness, commitment. I enjoy being a servant of the people.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: Growth, it has been for a number of years now and will continue according to the economist that we follow. But, we are preparing for it now, we are building schools, got a new Courthouse under construction as well as a new EMS headquarters. Making plans for a new Mental Health Center and many other projects to serve the growing population. We are building a future, for future generations to come, today.

