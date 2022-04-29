County Commissioner primary election Q & A: Lynn Shue

District: Cabarrus County
Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?
Answer: To help continue the projects that we are currently working on and to continue to make Cabarrus County a great place to work, live and raise a family.
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Answer: Experience, ability, willingness, commitment. I enjoy being a servant of the people.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Answer: Growth, it has been for a number of years now and will continue according to the economist that we follow. But, we are preparing for it now, we are building schools, got a new Courthouse under construction as well as a new EMS headquarters. Making plans for a new Mental Health Center and many other projects to serve the growing population. We are building a future, for future generations to come, today.