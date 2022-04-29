 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

County Commissioner primary election Q & A: Ray Helms

  • Updated
  • 0
Ray Helms

Ray Helms

 Submitted Image

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: To be a part of a team that can bring better management and planning so that the county is more proactive and less reactive. To protect our constitutional rights.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I have been a business owner for nearly 40 years, so I have a working knowledge of what it take to start, operate and keep a business operational under inflationary conditions. I have been a resident of Cabarrus County for 48 years. I have 18 years in the solid waste industry and over 20 years in the landscape industry. I am a N.C. registered landscape and irrigation contractor.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: Taxes, infrastructure, solid waste, water, sewer, county health care system and school system.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Indonesians head home for first time since pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts