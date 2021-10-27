Diamond Staton-Williams Harrisburg Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Staton-Williams: I believe I am the right person to run for this elected leader position because there needs to be a different perspective at the decision-making table. I believe in helping others and caring for others through acts of service. Being in an elected leader position is an act of service to our community.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Staton-Williams: I am a nurse, a mom, a wife, a small-business owner who serves the community in multiple ways. As a nurse, I understand our connection to the health and well-being of all residents within our community. As a mom and wife, I understand the importance of education and family-centered activities to support our community. As a small-business owner, I understand the importance of connecting economic development opportunities to other small-business owners who are also our neighbors. I also support our community through volunteerism with the Cabarrus County Adult Care Home Committee, serving with Communities in Schools, and other community-oriented organizations. Having a greater understanding of our connectedness makes me qualified for any elected leader position.