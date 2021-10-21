Dianne Berry Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Berry: I am wrapping up my 2nd full term of office as a Kannapolis City Council Member. I have been involved in every discussion and every decision made for the betterment and progress of our city since 2013. For any new Council Member it takes a good full-term of office just to get up to speed. I feel that I am now at a place to fully know and understand our city’s needs and our citizen’s needs. My passion for Kannapolis runs deep as a lifetime citizen of this wonderful city. My parents worked their entire lives in Cannon Mills. I have seen the ups and downs through the decades. I have seen a turning point with our downtown through redevelopment. My desire is to continue that momentum. But, the needs of our citizens change daily. This is a changing world we live in. My desire is to be able to continue serving as a city leader in order to ensure that our citizens always remain our top priority. To utilize experience to help our city continue to thrive and to be the home we can all be proud of. There is so much left to be accomplished! For me, there is no greater reward then working from your heart and making a difference. My mind and my heart are 100% in and for Kannapolis. It always has been and always will be!
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Berry: Having previously served 8 years as a Kannapolis City Council member. My previous 23 years of work in Public Health and knowing the needs of our community. Extensive UNC School of Government training and experience as a Certified Municipal Clerk and understanding NC laws on public meetings. My deep passion and commitment for community service. I am always willing and open to listen to the needs of our citizens and to help them resolve their issues and concerns. Because at the end of the day, our citizens are our most valuable asset, not the tall buildings or downtown amenities. My priority will always be citizens and their needs.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Berry: My #1 priority is the needs of our citizens.
Litter problems are high on the list. This situation has gotten so much worse in the past year. It’s everywhere and it’s out of control! Local volunteers are doing their best, but it’s going to take a city initiated effort to combat it all. I intend to see that program implemented as soon as it’s fiscally possible.
But we also have many other issues that need to be addressed, from roads & sidewalks completions, homelessness to drug abuse. Ensuring the stability of the NC Research Campus and to see that downtown development is completed. There is a lot to be done over the next four years.