Dianne Berry Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Berry: I am wrapping up my 2nd full term of office as a Kannapolis City Council Member. I have been involved in every discussion and every decision made for the betterment and progress of our city since 2013. For any new Council Member it takes a good full-term of office just to get up to speed. I feel that I am now at a place to fully know and understand our city’s needs and our citizen’s needs. My passion for Kannapolis runs deep as a lifetime citizen of this wonderful city. My parents worked their entire lives in Cannon Mills. I have seen the ups and downs through the decades. I have seen a turning point with our downtown through redevelopment. My desire is to continue that momentum. But, the needs of our citizens change daily. This is a changing world we live in. My desire is to be able to continue serving as a city leader in order to ensure that our citizens always remain our top priority. To utilize experience to help our city continue to thrive and to be the home we can all be proud of. There is so much left to be accomplished! For me, there is no greater reward then working from your heart and making a difference. My mind and my heart are 100% in and for Kannapolis. It always has been and always will be!