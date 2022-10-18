District Court Judge Seat 2 2022 election Q & A: Beth Street

Beth Street

District: Cabarrus County

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Answer: The most important unique qualification I have is that the Lord has called me to this role at this time. Legally, I am qualified because I have been an assistant district attorney in Cabarrus County for the past eight years. I have prosecuted thousands of crimes including rape, robberies, murders and child abuse. I have worked in every criminal court in the courthouse. Also, I am qualified because I am involved in the community by serving on many boards and committees that protect children in Cabarrus County, such as the Cabarrus Partnership for Children, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Child Protective Team, Human Trafficking Taskforce and the Cabarrus Women’s Center. I have the legal and life experience to make wise and judicious decisions. I am a mother of three grown sons, a step-mother to three more sons and I was a teacher before becoming a lawyer. I am passionate about protecting children. All of this makes me qualified to become a district court judge in Cabarrus County.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community, in regard to this seat?

Answer: Everyone wants a safe community. Due to our close proximity to Mecklenburg County, we see some spillover crime and a push to make Cabarrus more like Mecklenburg. There is pressure to have low or no bonds and to not prosecute drug charges, as well as other liberal policies. I have spent the last eight years as a prosecutor protecting our community. However, if judges do not follow the law but instead manipulate the law to their own agenda, our community safety is at risk. Another issue is access to justice due to a lack of resources and backlog from Covid. While the new courthouse will provide much needed courtroom space, there will need to be support staff, attorneys, district attorneys and judges to fill those courtrooms so that we can move the backlog that was created from months of court limitations from Covid. People deserve to have their legal matters handled in an appropriate time and with the appropriate legal assistance. Unfortunately, many important family civil matters do not have any legal representation due to the expense of hiring an attorney.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Answer: As a district court judge, I will follow the law. I will be fair and firm. I will be unbiased. I believe the Constitution says what it means and means what it says. Also, I have worked very hard my entire life. I will carry my strong work ethic into this new role. I will make myself available to hold courts and manage the backlog, working together with all other staff and attorneys. Cabarrus County is an excellent place to live and raise a family. I will continue to do my part to keep it that way.