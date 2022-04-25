District Court Judge Seat 3 primary election Q & A: Kelsey Lee

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I am running for District Court Judge because I want to serve the citizens of Cabarrus County and keep our community safe by holding criminals accountable. I also want to ensure that the law is applied to each case — as written — and that each person, defendant, or victim truly has the opportunity to be heard. I believe that one of the best ways I can serve our citizens is to use my education, experience and temperament to assist in the administration of justice with this position.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: The Board of Elections indicates that in order to be qualified as a judicial candidate in the election, the candidate must be a licensed attorney in North Carolina.

I am licensed to practice law in both North and South Carolina. I am also licensed in Federal Court in the Western District of North Carolina. In my private practice, I have handled thousands of cases ranging from the most basic of traffic tickets to the most severe crime in the state, First Degree Murder. Additionally, I spent time drafting wills in private practice as well as volunteering in a pro bono wills clinic for law enforcement across the state of North Carolina.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: My answer to this is two-fold. From a courtroom aspect, I believe that one main issue in our community is the backlog of cases in our court system, due to the pandemic. The court backlog and delays impact a victim’s access to justice and the sense of closure that they — and their families — are entitled to. Additionally, the backlog means that there is a delay with regards to the accused defendants and their right to a speedy trial, and a delay with cases heard in family or juvenile court. If elected, I would do everything possible to help address this issue, under the direction and guidance of the Chief District Judge.

The backlog in criminal court is also worsened by an increase of crime in Cabarrus County. Criminals traveling into our community from more violent neighboring counties can impact our citizens, police officers, and inundate court dockets.

Being able to help clear the backlog of cases and ensuring that criminals are held accountable are some of the ways that I would personally assist in addressing the rising issues of crime and court backlog in our community.