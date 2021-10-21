Dr. James Litaker Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Litaker: I am truly honored to be running for a seat on the Kannapolis City Council. I would love to have the opportunity to be a voice for the people as the City of Kannapolis transitions into this new phase of growth and opportunity.
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
As the owner-operator of Cabarrus Chiropractic Clinic, a fixture of Cabarrus County for the last 43 years, I am very well-qualified to fill this seat. Running a successful business requires drive, motivation, being proactive, having follow-through, foresight, leadership, all with a focus on the future. I have been practicing these traits throughout my career and will take them with me as I sit on the Council.
I’m currently Vice Chair for the Kannapolis YMCA where some of our projects include a $1.7 million expansion to transform the Y into a Community Center for Kannapolis; the expansion of scholarship programs to include Senior Citizens, Veterans, Disabled Veterans, Active Duty Military, Foster Families, families experiencing financial hardship, and City Employees; I began the annual Breakfast with Santa event which supports scholarship programs and the Empty Stocking Fund; and this year I helped spearhead the first annual Cory LaJoie Kick Ball Classic to coincide with Speed Street.
I have been on the Planning & Zoning Boards of Kannapolis and Cabarrus County for the past 15 years where I have actively worked to keep housing costs proportionate to local salaries; control natural resources such as water, sewage, and recycling so that we can continue our growth without having consequences such as mandated water restrictions; keeping industrial and residential areas separated so both can thrive without encroaching on the other; setting and enforcing environmental restrictions so our community can be healthy as well as prosperous; and protecting farmland and open spaces such as the greenway and parks so future generations can enjoy what our area has to offer.
On a more personal level, for the last 32 years I have been a 32nd Degree Master Mason and am presently the Chaplin of Cannon Masonic Lodge. I grew up in the Winecoff Community, graduated from Northwest High School, attended Catawba College in Salisbury for my undergraduate, and went on to Palmer University of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa and became a Doctor of Chiropractic.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Litaker: 1) Ensure housing costs stay proportional to salaries in the area.
2) Formulate incentive programs to recruit and keep our First Responders and Teachers.
3) Support our current Foster Families and work to attract more families into the program so that children in the system have safe places to stay within the community during their times of need.