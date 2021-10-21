Dr. James Litaker Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

I have been on the Planning & Zoning Boards of Kannapolis and Cabarrus County for the past 15 years where I have actively worked to keep housing costs proportionate to local salaries; control natural resources such as water, sewage, and recycling so that we can continue our growth without having consequences such as mandated water restrictions; keeping industrial and residential areas separated so both can thrive without encroaching on the other; setting and enforcing environmental restrictions so our community can be healthy as well as prosperous; and protecting farmland and open spaces such as the greenway and parks so future generations can enjoy what our area has to offer.

On a more personal level, for the last 32 years I have been a 32nd Degree Master Mason and am presently the Chaplin of Cannon Masonic Lodge. I grew up in the Winecoff Community, graduated from Northwest High School, attended Catawba College in Salisbury for my undergraduate, and went on to Palmer University of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa and became a Doctor of Chiropractic.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Litaker: 1) Ensure housing costs stay proportional to salaries in the area.

2) Formulate incentive programs to recruit and keep our First Responders and Teachers.