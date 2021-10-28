Dylan Fulk Mt. Pleasant Board Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Fulk: I have lived in Mount Pleasant my entire life and love this town. I want to do my part in helping our community. Now that I am a father and my friends have children, I feel a passion and responsibility to help our next generation grow up with the same pride in their home town. I want to be a voice for the citizens of our community. Being in local government gives me the ability to put my own wants aside and focus on what the town as whole wants.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Fulk: I have always had a love for small town government and feel that our representatives need the passion that I possess. I feel that I have a good understanding of business, compassion, leadership and community.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Fulk: Trust. I feel that from small to large government, the biggest issue we are dealing with is trust. I feel that if I am elected it is my duty to be a representative of the people, not myself. I want the people of Mount Pleasant to trust that they are being heard. It is the opinions of the citizens of the town that matter, not mine. If elected, I will be sure to hear everyone and make decisions based off those voices.