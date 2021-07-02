 Skip to main content
Eight file for municipal races on opening day
  • Updated
Hagler 2.0

Former Harrisburg Mayor Tim Hagler and son, Justin B. Hagler, pause for a selfie Friday outside the Cabarrus Board of Elections. The younger Hagler filed to run for Harrisburg Town Council

 Submitted photo

Filing for municipal elections in November began Friday and continues through noon, Aug. 13.

Harrisburg Mayor Steve Sciascia filed for reelection.

In the Harrisburg Town Council race, Councilman Troy Selberg filed along with political newcomer Justin B. Hagler. There are three seats up for election.

Hagler is the son of former Harrisburg Mayor Tim Hagler.

In Kannapolis, Mayor Darrell Hinnant officially filed for reelection. Councilman Ryan Dayvault announced he would seek the mayorship, but later decided he would not run.

Kannapolis Councilperson Dianne Berry and Van Rowell filed for reelection. Also in the council race are Milton Smith and Jayne C. Williams. There are three seats up for election.

Town of Midland mayor and two council seats are being contested in November. Mount Pleasant will be electing three town commissioners seats.

Filing begins July 26 for Concord, where mayor and council seats for District 3, 4, and 5 are being contest.

Tags

