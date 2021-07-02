Eight file for municipal races on opening day

Filing for municipal elections in November began Friday and continues through noon, Aug. 13.

Harrisburg Mayor Steve Sciascia filed for reelection.

In the Harrisburg Town Council race, Councilman Troy Selberg filed along with political newcomer Justin B. Hagler. There are three seats up for election.

Hagler is the son of former Harrisburg Mayor Tim Hagler.

In Kannapolis, Mayor Darrell Hinnant officially filed for reelection. Councilman Ryan Dayvault announced he would seek the mayorship, but later decided he would not run.

Kannapolis Councilperson Dianne Berry and Van Rowell filed for reelection. Also in the council race are Milton Smith and Jayne C. Williams. There are three seats up for election.

Town of Midland mayor and two council seats are being contested in November. Mount Pleasant will be electing three town commissioners seats.

Filing begins July 26 for Concord, where mayor and council seats for District 3, 4, and 5 are being contest.