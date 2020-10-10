Election 2020: Cabarrus revises approved early voting locations

Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the state’s Absentee Ballot Request Portal, https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by calling the Cabarrus County Board of Elections at 704-920-2860.

Voters can return absentee ballots by walking them inside early voting locations. You can not drop off absentee ballots at curbside voting areas or return them on Election Day.

Unregistered early voters enjoy a special provision, which allows them to register on the day they vote at the early voting precinct.

Voter registration is not available on Election Day.

Here’s a rundown of all the important dates for the general election:

• Sept. 4: Mail-out absentee voting began.

• Oct. 9 (5 p.m.): Last day to register (outside One-Stop Voting) or change your address (postmarked or hand delivered by this day).

• Oct. 15 (Thursday): One-Stop Voting begins. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

• Oct. 27 (5 p.m.): Last day to request an absentee-by-mail ballot.

• Oct. 31: One-Stop Voting ends.