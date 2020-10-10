Election 2020: Cabarrus revises approved early voting locations

CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Board of Elections has changed the lineup of planned early voting locations.
The State Board approved four locations in early September. When a scheduling conflict got in the way of approved expanded hours, officials replaced the Charlotte Motor Speedway site with Embassy Suites (5400 John Q. Hammons Dr. NW, Concord), about a mile from the track.
Early (or One-Stop) voting begins Thursday, Oct. 15. To accommodate the large number of anticipated early voters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Elections will host one-stop voting at larger venues in 2020.
A major change this year is the removal of the Board of Elections office from early voting site options. While voters will not be able to cast their early voting ballot at the Board of Elections office, officials will accept absentee ballots at the site.
2020 early voting locations
Cabarrus Arena & Events Center: 4751 N.C. 49, Concord, NC 28025.
Embassy Suites: 5400 John Q. Hammons Drive NW, Concord, NC 28027.
Kannapolis Train Station: 201 S. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Northern Plaza (old Northern Tool): 840 Concord Parkway N., Concord, NC 28025.
Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the state’s Absentee Ballot Request Portal, https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by calling the Cabarrus County Board of Elections at 704-920-2860.
Voters can return absentee ballots by walking them inside early voting locations. You can not drop off absentee ballots at curbside voting areas or return them on Election Day.
Unregistered early voters enjoy a special provision, which allows them to register on the day they vote at the early voting precinct.
Voter registration is not available on Election Day.
Here’s a rundown of all the important dates for the general election:
• Sept. 4: Mail-out absentee voting began.
• Oct. 9 (5 p.m.): Last day to register (outside One-Stop Voting) or change your address (postmarked or hand delivered by this day).
• Oct. 15 (Thursday): One-Stop Voting begins. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
• Oct. 27 (5 p.m.): Last day to request an absentee-by-mail ballot.
• Oct. 31: One-Stop Voting ends.
• Nov. 3: Deadline for receipt of mail-out absentee ballots.
• Nov. 3: Election Day.
Note that voter ID is not required for the 2020 election.
For information on a variety of Election 2020 topics, including sample ballots, voter registration confirmation and locating your precinct for Election Day voting, visit cabarruscounty.us/elections. For more information, call 704-920-2860.
