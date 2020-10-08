Friday Five: Old photos, a highway rant and election concerns

The markings on the pavement are hard to see and confusing. Please be careful in this area. Another problem is unexpected left turns. With the median temporarily gone, some drivers are turning left wherever they want. They’ve got to get those hamburgers, tacos and other fast food as quickly as they can. Please, be careful.

No. 5

Election stress continues. In case you have been in a cave for the past few months: This is an election year. On the national and state levels, it has been pretty disgusting — affairs, illegal campaign contributions, outright lies and behavior that no one should tolerate. Today, (Friday, Oct. 9), is the last day to register to vote.

We’re getting reports of voters not getting their absentee ballots. I know the staff at the Board of Elections is working hard to get those in the mail. Right now it looks like the blame lies at the feet of the U.S. Postal Service.

I hate to criticize the post office but, honestly, that seems to be where the problem is. It took 14 days for my absentee ballot to arrive at my house after being mailed by the Board of Elections. I will personally hand deliver my completed ballot to the board.