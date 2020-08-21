Friday Five: Voting, counting and littering

With the political conventions upon us, that means we’re pretty much into non-stop election information, disinformation and outright lies being pushed in our faces.

Some of the deception is intentional, and some is not. Don’t believe everything you see on TV. In fact, I would say if it is a TV ad that makes a claim about a particular candidate, you should probably consider it to be at least partially misleading. Do you know how you know a politician is lying? His/her lips are moving.

Safe elections. One thing I believe we can trust is that our local election officials are doing everything they can to make sure we can vote safely. Cabarrus Elections Director Carol Soles has been continually updating us and the public on progress being made.

LeRoy Deabler’s column on Sunday had an error. A family member can serve as a witness on an absentee ballot. Soles made sure we knew that, and it was appreciated. She also disagreed with part of what Deabler said about lines on Election Day versus early voting.

She expects lines to vote early to be longer than on Election Day.