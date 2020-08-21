Friday Five: Voting, counting and littering

With the political conventions upon us, that means we’re pretty much into non-stop election information, disinformation and outright lies being pushed in our faces.
Some of the deception is intentional, and some is not. Don’t believe everything you see on TV. In fact, I would say if it is a TV ad that makes a claim about a particular candidate, you should probably consider it to be at least partially misleading. Do you know how you know a politician is lying? His/her lips are moving.
No. 1
Safe elections. One thing I believe we can trust is that our local election officials are doing everything they can to make sure we can vote safely. Cabarrus Elections Director Carol Soles has been continually updating us and the public on progress being made.
LeRoy Deabler’s column on Sunday had an error. A family member can serve as a witness on an absentee ballot. Soles made sure we knew that, and it was appreciated. She also disagreed with part of what Deabler said about lines on Election Day versus early voting.
She expects lines to vote early to be longer than on Election Day.
In the past, that has often been the case. The lines for early voting at the Board of Elections at the Old Creamery on Church Street often stretch back into the parking lot through the gauntlet of political candidates and their supporters.
Soles also said every precaution is being taken to make sure election officials and voters are as safe as possible at polling places.
“We are providing extensive precautions to our poll workers both at the early voting and on Election Day,” she said.
No. 2
Absentee ballot applications. Many people have received unsolicited absentee ballot applications, including some with President Donald Trump’s photo included. If filled out properly, the applications will get you an absentee ballot.
There have been record numbers of applications this year — an estimated 10 times the amount of applications when compared to the 2016 presidential election.
Once you get the ballot, I would fill it out and return it quickly. I have faith in the U.S. Post Office, but the more time you give them, the better it will be. Don’t wait until the last minute.
No. 3
“The campaign doesn’t really start until after Labor Day.” That’s a statement I remember hearing longtime Congressman Bill Hefner say. I’m not sure that applies as much anymore.
If TV ads are any indication, the campaigns and Political Action Groups believe the campaign is in full swing.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a Republican running for governor, is holding a rally at the Rowan County Fairgrounds on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. They’re going to have barbecue from the Smoke Pit. Man, I like the Smoke Pit.
Forest’s opponent, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is running a commercial about Forest’s campaign events that don’t have social distancing and masks. It appears Forest is wearing that as badge of pride.
There’s not a mask in sight, and people are standing shoulder to shoulder in the photo/graphic the Forest campaign sent out about the Rowan rally.
No. 4
The census continues. If you haven’t filled out your census form yet, you are waiting until the last minute. Please participate in the census. We don’t want to lose money and possibly another seat in Congress for North Carolina.
Joy Franklin of Carolina Commentary wrote about the census this week in a column. Here is her assessment of the situation:
“North Carolina’s response rate is poor overall and abysmal in some counties where those dollars, sent to Washington in the form of taxes paid by North Carolinians, are desperately needed. Unless the census reflects an accurate count of Tarheel residents, North Carolina’s share of federal money will go to other states.”
In the latest figures published by the U.S. Census, 64.1% of households have responded nationwide and only 60% in North Carolina. Here are the latest figures in area counties: Cabarrus, 61%; Rowan, 62.3%; Mecklenburg, 63.5%; Stanly, 61.5%; Union, 71.6%; and Iredell, 65.6%.
If you haven’t completed the census, please do so. Check with your friends and relatives and make sure they have, too. We pay the taxes, and we won’t get our fair share back from Washington if everyone doesn’t fill out the census.
Someone may knock at your door for the census. They will be wearing masks and taking precautions for COVID-19. You can still file online at 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).
No. 5
Another litter rant. Anybody been out to one of the Goodwill drop boxes lately? The one over near Walmart at Concord Commons was overflowing, and it looked like a lot of it was simply trash that wouldn’t fit in the box. It was scattered everywhere.
I know it’s a problem for Goodwill, The Salvation Army, CVAN and all the organizations that take donations for resale.
Some people donate trash, too. Honestly, if it’s something that’s not usable, you are wasting nonprofits’ time and resources. Some things should be thrown in the trash, not the donation bin.
The same thing goes for food that has expired. If you wouldn’t eat it, you shouldn’t expect the less fortunate to eat it.
Your donations are appreciated, but remember that it must be something that is usable. Also ask yourself this: If it gets wet, will it be ruined? If so, don’t leave it outside when it won’t fit in the donation box.
If you have a story suggestion, Friday Five or something I can rant about, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com. We’ve received many good story ideas and some are still in the works. Thank you for participating and for reading.
