Furr wins in Mount Pleasant, two seats too close to call

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mayor Pro Lori Furr won re-election to the Mount Pleasant Board of Commissioner, but it will likely be at the Cabarrus Board of Elections’ official canvas before we know the winners of the other two commission seats.

Furr had 119 votes in unofficial totals after Tuesday’s election. Three of the other four candidates are separated by four votes.

Christopher “Cooter” Carter had 78 votes followed by incumbent commissioner William Edward Meadows, 76, and Steve Ashby 74.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dylan Fulk was fifth with 49 votes.

A “sample hand-to-eye recount” will be held by the Cabarrus Board of Elections Thursday. Election officials will also investigate any provisional ballots that may have been cast.

The official canvas by the elections board is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.