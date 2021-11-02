Furr wins in Mount Pleasant, two seats too close to call

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mayor Pro Lori Furr won re-election to the Mount Pleasant Board of Commissioner, but it will likely be at the Cabarrus Board of Elections’ official canvas before we know the winners of the other two commission seats.
Furr had 119 votes in unofficial totals after Tuesday’s election. Three of the other four candidates are separated by four votes.
Christopher “Cooter” Carter had 78 votes followed by incumbent commissioner William Edward Meadows, 76, and Steve Ashby 74.
Dylan Fulk was fifth with 49 votes.
A “sample hand-to-eye recount” will be held by the Cabarrus Board of Elections Thursday. Election officials will also investigate any provisional ballots that may have been cast.
The official canvas by the elections board is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m.
Mark Plemmons
Editor
Mark Plemmons is editor of the Independent Tribune in Concord, N.C.
