Gail Young announces campaign raised more than $97,000 in recent fundraising period

CONCORD — Gail Young, a Democrat challenger for North Carolina’s 83rd House District, announced Tuesday she had raised more than $97,000 during the recent fundraising period.
Her campaign has more than $155,000 cash on hand, according to a release.
“The support we have received has been overwhelming, and I cannot be more thankful for the thousands of North Carolinians who have joined our cause and supported our campaign,” Young said in a release.
Donations were announced to have come from 1,900 people with an average contribution of $92.65 with 72 percent coming from donors who call North Carolina home.
Young is running in a district which includes a large portion of Cabarrus County from Concord to the Mecklenburg County line.
She is opposing Rep. Larry Pittman, a Republican running for his fifth term in office.
Pittman’s total for this round of fundraising is unclear as he has not made an announcement yet. He reported to raise $35,000 in the first quarter with $18,000 on hand, according to the Charlotte Observer.
Pittman won the Republican primary in February over challenger Jay White with 60.71 percent of the votes (4,773), while White earned 39.29 percent (3,089).
Young ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
This is her second time opposing Pittman for his House seat after running against him in 2018. That year Pittman won 53 percent of the vote to Young’s 47 percent despite the Democrat having outraised him 4-1.
Pittman’s election was bolstered by a large margin of voters in southern Rowan County in 2018.
The district has since been redrawn without those Rowan voters, and pundits say it is more favorable to a Democrat than the previous one.
“(Voters) know it’s time to send someone to Raleigh who will fight to lower health care costs, invest in our public schools, and help our state recover from coronavirus in a responsible manner,” Young said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!