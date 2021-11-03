Hinnant handily re-elected mayor despite write-in opposition

KANNAPOLIS – Mayor Darrell Hinnant was elected to a third term leading Kannapolis.

Hinnant, who had no opposition on the ballot, had 1547 votes in unofficial results announced Tuesday evening. There were 724 write-in votes, most for Councilman Ryan Dayvault.

In his filing statement in May, Hinnant said, “Kannapolis has been re-imagined and we are well on our way to our goal to have a great place to worship, live and work. Our Council has been a great team to lead. We have worked hard to accomplish many things. We have taken bold actions and made hard decisions. But we are not done yet!”

Dayvault had announced his candidacy for mayor earlier this year, but withdrew in June before the ballots were finalized. He said the timing wasn’t right and also mentioned his father’s declining health.

During the campaign Hinnant wrote a column that appeared in the Independent Tribune and The Salisbury Post, in which he endorsed city council candidates Jeanne Dixon, Dr. James Litaker and Van Rowell, an incumbent. “They have a vision of what Kannapolis can be while preserving our legacy/history,” Hinnant said.

Hinnant said he made the recommendations because so many asked him who they should vote for.