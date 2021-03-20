Holly Grimsley announces candidacy for House District 83

Cabarrus County Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley announced her candidacy for the 2022 election for a seat in House District 83 on Saturday.
“I have enjoyed serving Cabarrus County during my many years of service on the Cabarrus County Board of Education,” Grimsley said in her announcement. “I look forward to representing and being a voice for our community in Raleigh where we need strong leaders who will advocate for and support education, economic development and the families of Cabarrus County.”
Incumbent Larry Pittman (Republican) announced earlier this week he would not be running for re-election. He has held the seat since 2018 and prior to that was the State House Rep in District 82 for three terms.
“HB 172, seeking term limits for Congress, was an effort by supporters of the badly named ‘Convention of States’ effort to get at least a piece of COS going in our State, since they have not been able to succeed, up until now, to get our Legislature to approve the whole thing,” Rep. Pittman said. “I oppose ‘term limits’ because I consider it unconstitutional to tell the American people that they cannot vote for the person of their choice to represent them in Congress. I would not have wanted anyone to tell me that I could not continue to vote for Jesse Helms as long as he was capable and willing to serve, so I refuse to have anything to do with telling others they can't keep voting for their choice. To me, that is un-American.
“I don't have the right to do that to anyone, any more than I would want them to do it to me. Yes, we have some pretty sorry elected officials who have been in office way too long. We even have some pretty good ones who maybe have stayed too long, as well. As for me, I have limited myself to five full terms, so this is my last one, and I have no ambitions to run for Congress. But that does not mean the people no longer have the right to vote as they see fit. Those who are not happy with the people who are in office already have a process for term limits. It is called elections. We should work to support good candidates and to defeat bad ones, incumbent or not.”
Pittman won his last two elections in close races over Democratic challenger Gail Young. It is unclear if she will run for the seat once again in 2022.
Grimsley — who will be running as a Republican — was elected to the Cabarrus County Board of Education in 2018 and was named the Board Chair most recently in December. Previously she was elected to the Board in 2008.