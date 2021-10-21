Jayne Williams Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Williams: I want to run for City Council, because I no I can make a difference in my community? I'm not a rich politician I'm an everyday ordinary person who is very aware of the needs in our town.

I have watched changes over two decades some good some not so good, and I want to help the people in our community.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Williams: I feel that I am qualified for the job because I'm a caring and devoted person.

I'm honest and truthful I worked as a hospice nursing assistant for 30 years.

I'm not afraid to get down and get my hands dirty, I have volunteered and trash pickup in Kannapolis, I volunteer for Meals on Wheels, I volunteer at the food bank at my church, I also have volunteered at Day Camp for children who have lost a loved one while I worked at hospice and try to help them cope with their lost. I am a woman for the people it's not all about money if I take care of you I'm taking care of myself.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?