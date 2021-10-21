Jayne Williams Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Williams: I want to run for City Council, because I no I can make a difference in my community? I'm not a rich politician I'm an everyday ordinary person who is very aware of the needs in our town.
I have watched changes over two decades some good some not so good, and I want to help the people in our community.
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Williams: I feel that I am qualified for the job because I'm a caring and devoted person.
I'm honest and truthful I worked as a hospice nursing assistant for 30 years.
I'm not afraid to get down and get my hands dirty, I have volunteered and trash pickup in Kannapolis, I volunteer for Meals on Wheels, I volunteer at the food bank at my church, I also have volunteered at Day Camp for children who have lost a loved one while I worked at hospice and try to help them cope with their lost. I am a woman for the people it's not all about money if I take care of you I'm taking care of myself.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Williams: My main issues are the rapid growth here in Kannapolis. If you all been to downtown Kannapolis you see the Beautiful football stadium an all the new homes, unfortunately when taking out these permits there was little consideration for our low income families.Kannapolis residents who have worked at the Mill average $835 a month from Social Security some of them even less than that, one studio apartment AKA Loft rent for $1,000 a month. Our school systems are still all Title 1 we need to bring our schools up to code, we need to do better for our children they are our future.
Our teachers need better pay are working families work 10 12 14 some of them even 16 hours a day when there children get home from school they have nowhere to go our working parent knowing their children are safe is very inpatient the nearest Boys & Girls Club is in Concord we need one here, we cannot forget our seniors they have fought many battles for us to be here the nearest Senior Center,of course it's in Concord we need to take care of the people here in Kannapolis thank you very much.