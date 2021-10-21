Jeanne Dixon Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Dixon: I have lived in Kannapolis for 48 years and have observed the city being transformed from a mill village to a “Destination Location.” In particular, I understand the need to make sure that, in our haste to develop our community economically, we ensure that we are listening to the voices of all our citizens and make sure we raise the economic tide for all of us. I believe that I can bring my management experience, passion for advocacy and collaboration skills to the City Council.

Dixon: A graduate of Barber-Scotia College, Concord, with a degree in Organizational Management, I have spent my entire career in public service and worked tirelessly to gain expertise in managing people and programs. I served as Program Manager for Cabarrus County Department of Social Services and upon retirement, was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. I served as District Administrator for the N. C. Guardian Ad Litem program, serving both Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. I currently serve on the Board of Trustees for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and the Board of Cabarrus Partnership for Children. Previously I served on the boards of Cooperative Christian Ministry, Community Free Clinic and CVAN. In the community, I participated in Kannapolis Citizens Academy and Kannapolis Police Citizens Academy, as well as Kannapolis Diversity Commission. I was privileged to serve Kannapolis on the Planning and Zoning Board. I currently serve as 2nd Vice President of the Cabarrus NAACP. For more than 25 years, I have been a member of Sisters in Partnership, providing lay health advocacy, awareness and support for breast cancer survivors. In my professional career and on these boards, I have gained extensive supervisory and management principles; developed exemplary leadership skills; participated in strategic planning; budgeting processes, ethics training and building standards. I am a life member of Price Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church, Concord, where I serve as Director of Christian Education.