Jennifer Teague Harrisburg Mayoral Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Teague: Now more than ever being involved at the town level is critical. Local elected officials are the ones who dictate the local laws, policies and budgets that affect us. Seeing first hand countless residents engage in civil, knowledgeable, and fact based discussions with our council and Town leaders regarding many of the contentious rezoning projects over the past several years, many yielding outcomes that did not reflect or represent the voice of the residents, was instrumental in my decision to serve.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Teague: A Business Management Degree with a Minor in Human Resources and a 20-year HR career laid the foundation for this leadership role. For 6 years I have run a successful skincare business with a team of 40 business owners.

Served on the PTO/PTA board (President, Vice-President, VP of Fundraising) at the elementary and middle school for 10+ years.