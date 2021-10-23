Jennifer Teague Harrisburg Mayoral Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Teague: Now more than ever being involved at the town level is critical. Local elected officials are the ones who dictate the local laws, policies and budgets that affect us. Seeing first hand countless residents engage in civil, knowledgeable, and fact based discussions with our council and Town leaders regarding many of the contentious rezoning projects over the past several years, many yielding outcomes that did not reflect or represent the voice of the residents, was instrumental in my decision to serve.
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Teague: A Business Management Degree with a Minor in Human Resources and a 20-year HR career laid the foundation for this leadership role. For 6 years I have run a successful skincare business with a team of 40 business owners.
Served on the PTO/PTA board (President, Vice-President, VP of Fundraising) at the elementary and middle school for 10+ years.
Being a good leader is not just about one’s opinion or stance on an issue. It is about vital attributes, characteristics, and qualities that contribute to the short-term and long-term wellbeing of the community. I can advocate for one’s position while remaining curious and open minded about the position of others. The strongest communities are anchored in a spirit of collaboration and I am committed to clear, diverse, and regular communication while building relationships with each other, with staff, and with the greater community.
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Teague: Balance of residential growth and the ability to attract businesses that the community will support. The need for Infrastructure to accommodate the growth that is already here and approved to be built. Transparency from our elected officials and the need to re-engage our community in these important areas that affect us all.