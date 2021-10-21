Jordan Conell Kannapolis Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Connell: I love Kannapolis. I was a teenager when the final chimney stacks from the Mill came down, I remember the ghost town that was left behind in the rubble. But Kannapolis is strong, and it’s full of resilient and proud people. We are growing again and the future is promising, I want to help shape that future and serve the great people of this city.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Connell: As a pastor who has been in ministry for 12 years, you learn a thing or two about working with people. I’ve been a part of two church planting teams, balanced department budgets and learned how to work with what I’ve had. When you lead in the church, you lead with transparency, and I plan on doing the same as a city council member.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Connell: Kannapolis is a city that is growing, but we have to be smart about how we are growing. New roads and infrastructure are great things, but so is affordable housing, and so is keeping our water and sewer costs at an affordable rate. I think the most pressing issue for us now and in the future is how we approach the growth of our city.