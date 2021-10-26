Justin Hagler Harrisburg Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Hagler: I feel that the time is now for young people to start getting involved in local government and community happenings. We have to care about the decisions being made around us, not just sitting back and complaining about the latest news, but becoming proactive.

I’m a native of Harrisburg and have begun to raise my family of five here as well. The topics of the town mean more to me now than ever before. My wife and I moved back from Kannapolis two years ago and have quickly made the 28075 our home. These are the roads my kids will learn to drive on, the parks we go to, the town activities we want to be a part of. I’ve lived the pros and cons of growth in this town. Trust me, I care about the developing community and the great people who reside here.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?