Justin Hagler Harrisburg Council Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
Hagler: I feel that the time is now for young people to start getting involved in local government and community happenings. We have to care about the decisions being made around us, not just sitting back and complaining about the latest news, but becoming proactive.
I’m a native of Harrisburg and have begun to raise my family of five here as well. The topics of the town mean more to me now than ever before. My wife and I moved back from Kannapolis two years ago and have quickly made the 28075 our home. These are the roads my kids will learn to drive on, the parks we go to, the town activities we want to be a part of. I’ve lived the pros and cons of growth in this town. Trust me, I care about the developing community and the great people who reside here.
Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?
Hagler: I know hard work, effort, understanding and consensus it takes to be an effective leader growing up watching and living in a Hagler household. There are leadership skills that I possess that will translate well to this position. I was a manager and general manager of a multimillion-dollar Chick-fil-A for many years. The team work and communication it took to achieve a common goal didn’t come easy, but with hard work and dedication to what we were attempting to accomplish, we achieved these goals. Not only from an employee standpoint, but hearing the customer needs and wants, and delivering on these successfully hundreds of times each and every day.
I’m a high school business/marketing teacher and football coach at Hickory Ridge High School and count it a privilege to have the responsibility to teach and groom the next generation of hard working, responsible, and respectful citizens. These character traits matter!
Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?
Hagler: I feel that the growth of the town is currently dividing its residents. The question we must ask is how can we create positive and sustainable growth. We have created such an attractive and safe community to live in, of course people are desiring to move into Harrisburg. At the end of the day, we must come together objectively and see what’s best for Harrisburg and its current infrastructure.