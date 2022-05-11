Kannapolis Board of Education election Q & A: Allan Cauble

District: Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: Before retiring in 2018, I worked at Kannapolis City Schools for 26+ years. I held multiple positions within Kannapolis City Schools, mainly as the AL Brown Cafeteria Manager and the Head of Transportation. I currently volunteer with the athletic department at AL Brown by being the Public Address announcer for the Wonder’s varsity football home games. I have gotten to talk to parents that I once served and transported, that now have their own children within the district. My daughter Dara grew up a Wonder and graduated from ALB, so you could say that I am officially a Wonder thru and thru. I love this district and want to see it thrive! I want to run for Kannapolis City School Board to make a difference and show just how WONDERful this district can be! I would like to continue helping by serving on the school board.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I came to Kannapolis in September of 1976, right after graduation to work with the Western Sizzlin Steakhouse chain. After the closing of the Kannapolis location, I spent a brief period with Max’ Mexican Eatery. I started with Kannapolis City Schools in January of 1992 as the AL Brown Cafeteria Manager. If you remember the new dining room, Taco Salad day, the potato bar, the new salad bar and the 8oz Ribeye on April fool’s day then you probably were eating in the cafeteria while I was there. In 1997 I moved over to the Transportation Department as the Transportation Supervisor and worked directly for the Business Operations Director. I had many other duties as assigned, such as custodial supplies and training. I oversaw the safe transportation of more than 35 yellow buses and 8 activity buses until my retirement in 2018. I believe that my experience within the school system will give me and invaluable set of skills and insight that would be greatly beneficial to Kannapolis City Schools. This is what makes me qualified.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: Many of our students were adversely affected by the Pandemic and the time out of the classroom during virtual learning. Our most pressing issue should be bringing these students up to grade level and getting them back on track by doing whatever is necessary. Most of the time, money is the biggest obstacle to providing extra programs and tutoring. In the future it will be important to seek donations, grants and any other monies that are available thru State, Federal and private funds Kannapolis City Schools needs to continue focusing on CTE programs and keep seeking more parent and community involvement.