Kannapolis Board of Education election Q & A: Brenda McCombs

District: Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I want to continue providing fair and open-minded leadership. Making decisions these past four years, while keeping what was best for the majority of students and staff in mind, was quite difficult. However, I am proud to say we did it! Also, I have noticed that there are fewer qualified people choosing to run for public office. It is disturbing that the atmosphere for community service has become so toxic that many highly-qualified persons have opted to steer clear from running for office. In an educational environment, I am concerned that people who have not been teaching in a classroom could potentially be making decisions for our schools without actual hands-on experience. I have been blessed with many opportunities to learn and teach, both inside and outside of the classroom. I want to continue giving back to the Kannapolis community by using my educational experiences to continue supporting our students, staff, and teachers.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I have a Masters degree in Education (Instructional Technology plus Curriculum and Instruction). I was a certified teacher for 27+ years. I taught elementary school (3 & 4th grades), taught teachers as a technology facilitator at the school level, worked as an educator on loan for the Department of Public Instruction (linking resources to the standard course of study on the DPI website), and finished my educational career as the Technology Director for Kannapolis City Schools, providing technology and instructional support to all staff. I have served four years on the current Board of Education and found that my varied educational background has provided a different, but useful, view point from my colleagues. I am the only candidate currently running for the Board of Education that has an educational background.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: Getting back to "normal" school. While our teachers did a tremendous job teaching virtually, it was difficult to quickly catch student learning difficulties through a screen. I had the opportunity to sit next to my granddaughter as she completed her fourth grade year on-line. Even though she had a fantastic on-line teacher, there were times that an additional explanation or example was needed to keep her on task. Not every child had a 1:1 daily helper and those students are the ones that we can help through additional opportunities like summer reading camps.