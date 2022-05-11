Kannapolis Board of Education election Q & A: Kristina Cook

District: City of Kannapolis

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: I believe that education is the foundation for a better life. Helping students receive the best education they can is my passion. This education opportunity may look different from one student to the next and it is important to me to make sure no matter who that student is, they have access to the education that will not only better their future but also the future of our community, our country and our world. You never know where that student will land in their future, so each and every student should be given the opportunity to grow, develop, and start the path to the future that is right for them. I am passionate about offering paths to college but also paths to trade careers by equipping our teachers with the tools they need will help our students choose the right path to help them succeed during and after their time at KCS. I love Kannapolis, I love KCS, but most importantly I love the WONDERful students and staff here, that is why I am running to stay on the KCS Board of Education.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I am currently a sitting board member and mother of 2 students in the Kannapolis City Schools district. KCS has been home for my family for my children's full academic career. From Day one here felt it was important to be a part of this district. From PTO volunteer to PTO Board Member to Parent Council Member to School Improvement Team Member to Calendar Committee member, I volunteered anywhere I could to know more about how KCS worked and how to make it a better place over the last 15 years. When the right time came, I joined the KCS Board of Education to continue in that journey. Over the past 2 years as a board we have had to make some tough decisions but I can assure you that not one of the votes I cast was made lightly and without research and many questions being asked and the answers contemplated. I often get asked "Why do you want to be on the BOE?" My answer in short is why not? I get to continue to help make this district the best around and with my lengthy volunteer experience, parent involvement, and business mindset. I believe I am the right person for the chair at the table. I think it is important to have an active and current parent and business owner on the board to help bring the voice of the parents and community into the board room. It is important to me to listen to parents, staff, students, and community members when they have concerns. It is important to me to bring their concerns and praises to those that can help make a difference.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: I feel our teachers and students deserve to feel safe at school and although we do a great job to make that reality there is always more that we can do. Securing our schools and campuses is important to me and we need the resources to do that. Working to make sure we can provide the top-notch education in a secure and safe environment is at the top of my list. I also believe that we can do more in the realm of trades and "real world" preparation. Offering more Career and Technical Education paths will help build back the trade workers that our community desperately needs. As a district I feel we are moving in the right direction, but we should always be evolving these opportunities for our students to offer them a stellar path to grow on.