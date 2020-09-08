Labor Day message: Whoever is elected President, workers need to be supported

“Folks are looking at their paycheck and their futures. Who’s going to promise to raise wages and ensure that the next generation has a better standard of living than this one?”

According to an Aug. 13 poll posted by Pew Research, two of the Top 4 issues among voters for the 2020 election are the economy (1.73%) and the coronavirus outbreak (4.62%).

These are two issues that almost go hand-in-hand, according to McMillan.

“We need to get the pandemic under control, get a vaccine so that people can begin to go about their normal lives again,” she said. “I think that we’ve seen small businesses struggle — our whole economy is really struggling.

“I think that had we had a national response … but, instead, what we’ve seen is rather than President Trump taking leadership, we’ve had this piecemeal state-by-state approach to what businesses are going to be open to mask-mandates, when what we really needed was national leadership to get this under control.”