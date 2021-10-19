Latisha Young Concord District 3 Candidate Q and A

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?

Young: Its simple “CHANGE” not with faces but ideas. We can’t be a City of Excellence if one or two communities are lacking. In order for us to be excellent each community has to have that status individually.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Young: I’m qualified because I am a citizen, a parent, a tax payer, advocate, entrepreneur, and a friend. I am you with a genuine concern about our community.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Young: Comm(UNITY) Building bonds and unity within all communities restoring morals and values Restoring the golden cord that binds us all together and that’s LOVE. Love for all people and love for self.