Letters to the editor about May 17 primary

Don’t go back to damaging policies of the past

Editor,

May 17th is a critical day for our community that will determine if we will move forward as a community or if we will go backwards in many ways. I encourage you to support Blake Kiger, Lynn Shue and Alan Thompson for County Commissioner. If you were here in 2013 and 2014 you will remember a lot of discourse with the commissioners at that time of which one is running in this primary. This is hard to tell the story in a short letter for those of you who don’t remember those days.

A budget was passed at the last minute in June of 2014 after the commissioners up for re-election were defeated in the primary but still completing their term until November. After being defeated and having the citizens be clear about the direction they wanted the county to go, those three commissioners listened to the public comments and input on the budget that was being voted on that night. Once that was done and too late for citizens to do anything about it, one of the commissioners made a motion with quite a few cuts that was approved in a 3-2 vote. Many citizens felt like this was retaliation for them not winning the primary.

Rob Wallace Park and library hours for Midland were two of the many cuts in that altered budget after the public hearing comments. The process of lack of transparency left a bad taste in the mouth of many citizens then and still does now. We don’t want to go back to that again.

In addition, Cabarrus County it was stated in the Business Journal that “Cabarrus County was closed for business” due to the lack of support for Economic Development. Please take time to learn more about Economic Development and understand how it keeps you taxes lower.

How do incentives impact Cabarrus County? When you look at the last 25 years, the county has awarded $38.5 million in incentives and netted $252.2 million in tax revenue from those companies. That means the county received $6 for every $1 it has awarded in incentives.

Do you have more questions about how incentives work in Cabarrus County? Check out this presentation from our recent Community Conversation: https://fb.watch/cmZDMr-kyj

Charlotte Business Journal recent story said “Almost a decade ago, Cabarrus County suffered a self-inflicted wound when local elected leaders publicly backed away from investments in economic development. Fast forward to 2022,and the county whose leadership once couldn’t get behind economic development has some of the region’s biggest announcement righting its reputation for being on the side of business growth”.

These are just two of the items and actions that convinced me to run for commissioner. There were many more but not enough time or room in this letter to share today.

Please support Blake Kiger, Lynn Shue and Alan Thompson for County Commissioner on May 17th!

Diane Honeycutt

Concord

Editor’s note: Honeycutt is a Cabarrus County Commissioner.

Shue, Kiger and Thompson would continue wave of career opportunities

Editor,

I am impressed and amazed that over the next several years we will witness a wave of new career opportunities in Cabarrus County. It wasn't long ago that we were on the verge of being a bedroom community for Charlotte .

Each morning the roads were filled with commuters leaving our county for work elsewhere .Now we are looking at the prospect of over fourteen hundred jobs created right here. These are jobs that our young people can aspire to and have a wage that will allow them to work here and retire here.Just imagine if the two thousand acres at the former Phillip Morris facility had been filled with new homes.

County and municipal leaders worked together and were aggressive in recruiting these corporations and jobs. Rest assured that our neighboring counties and states wanted that tax base and jobs.

Four of our county commissioners and one hundred percent of the city council supported these worthy efforts. Cabarrus county is one of only ten counties in North Carolina that has received a AAA bond rating from two of the top rating agencies.

That is what I call responsible leadership. I hope we will vote to continue good leadership by supporting Blake Kiger, Lynn Shue and Allen Thompson in the Republican primary election next Tuesday.

Scott Padgett

Concord

Don’t be fooled by Rhino call for party switch

Editor,

This is in response to Mark Spitzer, President, Castle & Cooke, North Carolina, and Atlantic American Properties letter.

It looks like the Cabarrus County Rhino bunch is begging voters to switch parties again just like they did in 2014 so they can continue to pad their pockets. Let’s not forget they wanted to get their Realtor, and construction buddies elected again so they could push their agenda of build, build, build and take our small town feeling away. These Realtors and construction cronies’ profit, for every home sold to this group financially, benefits not us. So of course, they want all this growth.

I personally DO NOT! I moved from Charlotte for this very reason. We were fooled once, let’s not fall for it again! All the Shue and Kiger have done is raise taxes, increase our property values, and tax us out of our homes! They are so out of touch with the citizens of Cabarrus County is scary. We don’t want what they are selling! It’s time for a change! Don’t let them bully or suck you in their game of changing your party affiliation.

James White

Concord

Measmer, Wortman and Helms needed on commission

Editor,

For the past eight years the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners has been heading in the wrong direction. I have watched in disbelief as they give huge tax breaks to Corporate Fat Cats, while they sock Cabarrus County residents with full bore taxation.

Then they had the nerve to say we don't have enough money and raised taxes on little people like me. And I have had just about enough of this nonsense.

That’s why I'm voting for Chris Measmer, Kenny Wortman, and Ray Helms for the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, and hope everyone will do the same.

Adam Brown

Concord

Unaffiliated voters should vote GOP and Shue, Kiger and Thompson

Editor,

Primary season is upon us and this is a critical time to make your voice heard in Cabarrus County.

The local elections are vitally important to the way we live our daily lives and there are three of five of our Cabarrus Board of Commissioner seats on the ballot.

If you are registered as Unaffiliated, please remember that you can choose in which party primary to vote : in Cabarrus County the Republican Primary is the only one that makes a difference until the general election.

When asked which ballot, choose Republican even if you lean Democrat.

I remember so well when Edward and I moved with our two little children to Cabarrus County in 1995. The County Commissioners were extremely combative and looked out for their

own power rather than the good of their citizens. It was embarrassing to think that they actual represented Cabarrus County not only locally but across the state.

Thankfully, many good people decided it was time to make a change. Through hard work, many meetings and dedicated leadership our Board of Commissioner ship was righted and we see

the results in our current leaders.

Diane Honeycutt has served our community with thoughtfulness and intelligence, and has announced her well-deserved retirement from the board.

Lynn Shue and Blake Kiger are running to be re-elected to their current seats on the board. Each of them have proven time and again that they put the the good of the community and citizens

ahead of anything else when making difficult decisions. They do their homework, ask tough questions, and are respectful of every person that comes before the board as well as their fellow board members.

When they disagree they do it with the respect and grace befitting true leaders.

Filling a seat on the Board of Commissioners is hard work. A good commissioner spends hours studying documents, proposals, and county business.

They receive phone calls, emails and texts every day filled with complaints and demands that they must respond to with respect and honesty.

They study other communities to explore ways to make this community better.

They do not serve for the sake of self-glory, attention or to serve only one sector of the citizens. They are true servants for all the citizens.

Alan Thompson, Blake Kiger and Lynn Shue demonstrate this integrity.

Some of the candidates on the ballot claim that the job of commissioner is easy and needs no particular knowledge or acumen.

Some of the candidates have served in public office and we have witnessed their unkind words and rude behavior toward their fellow public servants and citizens.

We do not need to go down that road again - we have been there before and our community suffered greatly. It took years to regain a respected, successful, dedicated board of commissioners.

Please vote in this primary. Select the Republican ballot if you are registered Unaffiliated.

I wholeheartedly endorse Lynn Shue, Blake Kiger and Alan Thompson for Cabarrus County Board of Commission.

Noelle Rhodes Scott

Concord

Street most qualified for judgeship

Editor,

I am writing in support of Beth Street for Judge in the upcoming May 17th Republican primary. Ms. Street may be the most qualified person to ever run for Judge in Cabarrus County.

Ms. Street will be fair and firm, and most importantly unbiased. She will follow the good laws we have and not create new laws.

Most importantly, she will continue to seek the Lord’s guidance and wisdom and serve all the people of Cabarrus County. Please vote for Beth Street for Judge on May 17th.

Adam J. Brown

Concord