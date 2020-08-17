Lots of election information available and a correction

The N.C. Board of Elections and the Cabarrus Board of Elections have provided a lot of information about the upcoming elections and how you can vote.

Sunday's print edition included an extensive Frequently Asked Questions feature from the state. It is attached to this story as well. An opinion piece by LeRoy Deabler also encouraged mail-in/absentee ballot.

However Deabler states a relative can't serve as your witness for an absentee ballot. That is not the case. A relative can be the witness. A political candidate or representative of that candidate can't be a witness.

Cabarrus Elections Director Carol Soles disagrees with Deabler on a couple of his other points. She expects lines to vote for early voting to be longer than on election day.

In the past that has often been the case. The lines for early voting at the Board of Elections at the Old Creamery on Church Street often stretch back into the parking lot through the gauntlet of political candidates and their supporters.