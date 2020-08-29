Marshall headlines Democratic Women Leadership Forum

Cabarrus County Democratic Women are hosting a “Democratic Women Leadership Forum” Thursday, Sept. 3, in collaboration with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County, and the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats. This is a virtual event. To register click on this link. https://tinyurl.com/CCDWsept3
“To respond to the universal threat of Covid-19, the Cabarrus County Democratic Women have embraced online meeting with the intent to engage our community in new ways,” said Kathleen Hannon, Chair of the Cabarrus County Democratic Women. “The Democratic Women Leadership Forum” is the first of several online events that will address issues that affect citizens of North Carolina and Cabarrus County. This event will focus on education.”
“Guest speaker Elaine Marshall, NC Secretary of State will lead the conversation. She will be joined by candidates for Cabarrus County School Board: Cat Bonds-Moore, Cindy Fertenbaugh, Keshia Sandidge, Nora May, and NeQueela Deas-Blanton.
Marshall made history by being the first woman elected to statewide executive office in 1997, when she defeated legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty, who, less than a year earlier, had been considered virtually unbeatable.
As Secretary of State, Elaine has received national and international recognition for her efforts to protect copyrights and deter counterfeit goods. The Secretary of State’s office today is a key law enforcement agency protecting consumers, investors, and charitable givers against securities fraud and financial scams. Elaine's commitment to protecting investors and combating financial fraud led to the recovery of $340 million due to the financial meltdown of the late 2000's. Recently she lead an investigation of a major brokerage concern that led to a $9.4 million dollar recovery for North Carolina investors, and provided sufficient information for the recovery of over $100 million nationwide for false representations made to clients.
Marshall has revolutionized the real estate industry with the creation of the first E-Notary (electronic notary) certification as the basis for totally paperless loan closings. Since taking office, Elaine has cut the costs of doing business for companies and individuals —helping small businesses create jobs.
Marshall earned her law degree from Campbell University in 1981 and distinguished herself as a tough advocate for her clients in the courtroom, where she represented women who were victims of domestic violence. In 1993-1994, Elaine served in the North Carolina Senate, where she was named Rookie of the Year and listed among Legislators to Watch by the News & Observer. In the Senate, she provided a powerful voice for improving healthcare in North Carolina.
Cabarrus County Democratic Women are a group of women with diverse experiences and talents. Our members and the community engage in county, regional, and state policy concerns and provide a forum for Democratic leaders and organizers. For more information on the group email info@cabarruscountydemocraticwomen.org
