N.C. House of Representatives District 73 2022 election Q & A: Brian Echevarria

NOTE: The Independent Tribune held its Candidate Q & A for seats with more than one candidate in the 2022 November election. All District 73 N.C. House candidates were contacted to participate in the Q & A, but candidate Diamond Staton-Williams did not respond.

Brian Echevarria

District: District 73 (Southwestern part of Cabarrus County)

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Answer: Aside from being a financial advisor, building contractor, local business owner and neighbor since 2006, I have been a Christian since 1999, a husband of nearly 20 years, a father of three exceptional children, a son of 30-year veterans of the military and a grandson of immigrants from the Bahamas and Cuba. I know that we are at a pivotal time in our community. We need nothing less than effective representation that remembers, in Cabarrus County, family is our story. Our need for economic development that brings better jobs and revenue to our community is growing daily. With enormous population growth, we need infrastructure dollars to reach our county now rather than later and support for law enforcement so that we can be a safe community for years to come. Like you, my family does not live on government spreadsheets or in obscure studies. Our families live daily with responsibilities like paying for groceries, fueling our vehicles, giving our children positive experiences and contributing to the community through business and benevolence. Family is our story in every regard; our government must always consider that.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community, in regard to this seat?

Answer: The most pressing issue is not singular. We are a diverse community with many desires and hopes for the future. Depending on who I am speaking to, the pressing issue ranges from education and free lunch to infrastructure and economic development. My most pressing task is representing our community.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Answer: Addressing our needs will take a team effort. We will build a bridge between our community and state government by working with our current legislators and building strong relationships with our cities, county, and other local officials. That bridge will allow our needs to be expressed and addressed concisely, leading to more efficient results for our community. Along with others serving in our community, we can win on the things that matter most to our families.