N.C. House of Representatives District 73 2022 election Q & A: Diamond Staton-Williams

Diamond Staton-Williams

District: District 73 (Southwestern part of Cabarrus County)

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Answer: As a nurse and mother of three children who have attended Cabarrus County schools, I understand what other working families in our community are facing.

My experience as a Harrisburg Town Council person since 2018, as well as my 20 year career as a registered nurse and director of care management has also prepared me to run for House District 73.

I’m confident in my ability to listen, problem solve and address issues across the aisle. My extensive volunteerism has also helped prepare me and give me insight to those who have different lived experiences from me.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community, in regard to this seat?

Answer: So many of the issues Cabarrus County residents face are interrelated, so this is difficult to answer. Obviously, a lot of residents are worried about inflation and the economy, but that’s impacted by access to healthcare and high quality education. My focus will be on helping the working people of Cabarrus County secure a future for themselves and their families.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Answer: I think education is a relatively easy political win. North Carolinians overwhelmingly favor increased education spending and The Leandro Plan is a comprehensive, bipartisan roadmap to helping our children get what they need to be successful as adults. I also wholeheartedly support expanding Medicaid and ensuring that Cabarrus County residents have access to the health care they need to be able to be fully present at their jobs and with their families. Meaningful economic development happens when business is built in our area prioritizing the workers, not billionaire CEOs. I want to see better working conditions and pay for all Cabarrus County families, and I believe improving education and healthcare access is the first step toward that.