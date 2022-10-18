N.C. State Senate District 34 2022 election Q & A: Keshia Sandidge

NOTE: The Independent Tribune held its Candidate Q & A for seats with more than one candidate in the 2022 November election. All District 34 N.C. Senate candidates were contacted to participate in the Q & A, but candidate Paul Newton did not respond.

Keshia Sandidge

District: District 34 (the majority of Cabarrus County other than the southern-most area)

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Answer: Look at what our politics has become. Politicians from both parties have sewed discord and division for their own political gain, all while ordinary people like you and me have had to worry about the rising cost of living, a global pandemic, a crumbling education system and increasingly unsafe communities. I think it’s time to have someone who lives these issues actually representing us in Raleigh, and that’s why I’m running for office. I am not a corporate lawyer or big business executive. Rather, I am a wife and mother who has been lucky to serve my community as a social worker while also making enough of a living to give my kids a chance in life. How many people like me are representing us in Raleigh? Maybe that’s why our politics has become what it is today. I am running to replace an out of touch establishment politician with someone who has spent her entire life fighting to better our community with common sense policies that unite rather than divide. How many times do we re-elect the same politicians and expect a different result? I might look, sound or act different from who you’ve voted for in the past, but I think different is what we need to save our democracy and restore some dignity to politics. I’m asking you to take a chance on me, and I promise I will not disappoint you.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community, in regard to this seat?

Answer: Politicians from both parties care more about hot button, flashy political issues than actually improving the day-to-day lives of their constituents. I will not participate in that distraction. My day-one focus will be on the rising cost of living for North Carolinians. We do this by lowering fixed costs for families and businesses, the biggest chunks on our budgets. We do this by lowering taxes, driving down healthcare costs through more competition, becoming more energy independent, and bringing down the ridiculous cost of university tuition. Second, we need a better business environment. People love Cabarrus County because of our small businesses and the prosperity they bring to the entire community. I started my campaign by interviewing small business owners, and they told me what they need: I will cut red-tape and bureaucratic nonsense, eliminate out-of-date laws and regulations that don’t work, and reduce privileges for large corporations at the expense of our local businesses. Lastly, we have to improve our education system. North Carolina has one of the lowest per pupil spending in the country – and it shows. We need to increase funding to our schools so that no parent or teacher is forced to pay out of pocket for school resources. We need a comprehensive review of our curriculum that includes both parents and teachers, and we should set the precedent for constructive dialogue on a 21st Century education right here in North Carolina.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Answer: I think you can learn a lot about a politician by looking at their campaign. My opponent spends more time in Raleigh than Cabarrus County and relies on mass mailers paid for by his wealthy donors. I don’t have that luxury, and quite frankly I don’t want it. I have spent my campaign meeting with ordinary residents of this community and attending every event I can. My focus has been on listening to people’s stories, not telling them my own opinion. My promise to you is that I will conduct myself as your senator in the exact same way. I will remain present in this community with regular town halls and community meetings. Any constituent will be able to contact me directly, not an aide or automated message, to share their concerns. I will bring the issues discussed in Raleigh to Cabarrus County, and the solutions we create here will guide every vote I make. We are going to change the face of politics, and doing so will unite our community and allow us to address these critical problems. Please visit keshia4senate34.com to read more about my common-sense, community-centered platform and the “Heartbeat of Cabarrus” listening tour that informed it.